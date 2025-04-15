Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Has Asit Modi Finally Found New Dayaben After 5 Years Of Disha Vakani's Exit?

Updated April 15th 2025, 11:56 IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-viewed shows in India, owing to its characters and plot. Among them, Dayaben's character, earlier played by Disha Vakani, was loved by the audience widely. However, since her exit, the audience confessed to producer Asit Modi that they aren't enjoying the show. Since Disha's exit, the team has tried to bring her back, but their efforts have been futile. Now, for the past few years, they have been reportedly auditioning several actresses for Dayaben's character, and now it seems they have zeroed in on one.
In an interview with a portal, Asit Modi shared that even they miss Dayaben's character, and after years of searching, they have finalised a few actresses perfect for the role. The audience is likely to meet the actress soon. "We will definitely bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi. People say they haven’t enjoyed the show since Daya Bhabhi’s departure. I completely agree. Our entire team is trying to bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi to the show soon," he said.
He further explained that it is not easy to replace Disha Vakani because of her unique way of portraying the character of Dayaben. But they have shortlisted a few people and might introduce her soon.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running comedy shows, headlined by Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar.
The actress took a break from acting to focus on raising her family after welcoming two children. In 2017, she was blessed with a daughter and in 2022, she welcomed a son. Since then, she decided to give her time to the family and look after her kids.
Published April 15th 2025, 11:56 IST