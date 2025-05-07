Jhanak 20 Years Leap Confirmed, Lead Actors Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja And Chandni Sharma To Be Replaced

Jhanak, featuring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in the lead roles, is headed to take a 20-year, generational leap. While the makers have not officially confirmed the news, sources close to the serial production have confirmed to several media publications about the change in storyline. As a result, the current cast members will also quit the show.

Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja And Chandni Sharma to be replaced in Jhanak

Reports of Jhanak undergoing a leap had been going around for months now. Confirming the same, Krushal Ahuja, who plays the lead role of Aniruddh, had shared in February that the leap is happening. Speaking to a media publication now, the actor has confirmed quitting the show and the reason behind the same is the 20-year leap.



Chandi Sharma, who plays the negative role of Arshi Mukherjee Bose has also confirmed the news of the show taking a leap and shared that she is quitting. Speaking to India Forums, the actress shared, “Yes, the reports are true. The show is heading for a 20-year leap, and I will be quitting too.” She added, ''The show is heading for a generation leap, which means, until we play the characters of our kids, we will not be doing the show.''



Hiba Nawab, who plays the titular role in the show, has yet to confirm her quitting. While some report claims that the actress will be retained, others believe that she will be replaced. Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi was approached to replace Hina, but she denied the part. Speaking to India Forums, she shared, “I am not taking it up and I have refused because I do not want to be a part of a show which is heading for a leap and then a new story is launched. I'd rather wait for something fresh to come my way.”