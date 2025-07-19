Telugu Actor Fish Venkat Dies At 53 After Prolonged Battle With Kidney Disease

Popular Telugu actor Fish Venkat breathed his last at the age of 53. The actor, whose real name is Venkat Raj, was battling kidney-related ailments. He passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on July 18. The actor's untimely demise has left the Telugu industry and his fans grieving.

About Fish Venkat's death

Fish Venkat had been suffering from kidney disease for the past several days. The actor has been undergoing dialysis regularly for the past month. As per Gulte, he was recently placed on a ventilator following a rapid health decline.



In an earlier interview with OneIndia, his daugther, Sravanthi, requested financial aid for their family. She mentioned that someone from Prabhas' team had offered financial support to their family. Sravanthi told the publication, “Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost."



However, the family later clarified that the call came from a scammer and not from Prabhas' team. They shared, “Actually, nothing like that happened. We have been answering every call we get to see if anyone can help us. Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet.” As per reports, actor and politican Pawan Kalyan and Vishwak Sen lended financial help to the family for Fish Venkat's treatment.