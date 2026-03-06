Tejasswi Prakash Indirectly Taunts Surbhi Chandna, Fuels Rift As She Promises 'Interview' With Aly Goni

Tejasswi and Surbhi Chandna appeared to have fallen out with each other | Image: Republic

Tejasswi Prakash seems to have ignited a controversy with fellow TV actress Surbhi Chandna. The Naagin stars feature together in the recently released web series Psycho Saiyaan. However, during promotions, Tejasswi allegedly refused to do joint interviews with Surbhi and made the cast and the media persons wait till the time the latter left the premises. This reportedly left Surbhi "in tears" as she called the incident unfortunate later on.

While the reason behind Tejasswi not willing to do joint interviews with Surbhi is not clear yet, in another viral video, the former could be seen sarcastically talking about her alleged beef with Surbhi while Aly Goni recorded her for his vlog.

Without mentioning Surbhi's name, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said, “Maine rulaya. Main kya hi karu, log mujhse itna pyaar karte hai. Mere kuch karne se unko rona aata hai toh mai kya karu? Agar log mere interviews lena chahte hai toh mai kya karu? Agar paps sirf mujhe click karna chahte hai toh mai kya karu?”

Advertisement

Tejasswi and Surbhi are warring despite featuring a web series together | Image: X

Aly then asked her if she would give interviews with them, indirectly mentioning Tejasswi's snub to Surbhi. She responded by saying, “Tere sath mai interview dungi kyunki tum itne bade star ho ki mere manaa karne par tum thodi na nikal jaoge? I’m a psycho na.”

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “Her attitude is still sky high. Agar aise hi chalta raha, toh she might just stay stuck in the same zone, kyunki thodi si humility bhi zaroori hoti hai. ‘Girl’s girl’ bolna easy hai, par real life mein practice karna mushkil lag raha hai (sic).” Another one commented, “Oh god… This is in very bad taste. Is Tejasswi making fun of Surbhi? And that line of Aly ki tu mere sath to interview degi na? They all are making fun of Surbhi… hope Surbhi will give her back some day (sic).”