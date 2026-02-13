Republic World
Updated 13 February 2026 at 17:02 IST

Tejasswi Prakash Rolls Her Eyes As Raj Kundra Calls Her 'Bhabhi', Netizens Say 'You Mean Karan Kundrra Is Your Situationship'

Many on social media reacted to a viral video of Tejasswi Prakash, questioning her why she objected to being called "bhabhi" when in fact it appears that she is in a serious relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Devasheesh Pandey
Tejasswi Prakash appeared annoyed at being called 'bhabhi' by Raj Kundra at an event
Tejasswi Prakash appeared annoyed at being called 'bhabhi' by Raj Kundra at an event | Image: Republic

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make for one of the most trending and loved couples in the entertainment industry. Their chemistry on Bigg Boss 15 was off the charts and in fact, they even confessed their love for each other on the reality show that aired in 2021. Almost five years on, #TejRan continue to amaze fans with their public appearances and lovey-dovey posts for each other on social media. After featuring in Laughter Chefs 3 together, the couple is all set to host their first Netflix series, Desi Bling.

Time and again, Tejasswi and Karan's wedding rumours keep surfacing. However, it seems like the couple is in a happy space and is focused on their professional lives completely while they continue to spend time with each other and invest in their relationship. As their bond continues to grow stronger, a video of Tejasswi is being dissected on social media, leading many to even question her relationship status with Karan.  

In the clip, at an event, Tejasswi was seen making a low key appearance. Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who was already seated in the crowd, addressed the Naagin actress as "bhabhi". Not once, Raj continuously called her "bhabhi" or sister-in-law, even prompting an annoyed reaction from the latter. 

Many on social media reacted to the video questioning Tejasswi why she objected to being called "bhabhi" when in fact it appears that she is in a serious relationship with Karan.

"No nhi q bhabhi hi toh hai (sic)," commented an Instagram user. Another one wrote, "Why does she gets so irritated when Karan's friends calls her bhabhi? Isn't it common for partner's friend to address u as bhabhi (sic)." One even questioned, "You mean karan is your situationship (sic)."  

Tejasswi and Karan will feature in Netflix reality series Desi Bling | Image: X

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi's reality series Desi Bling will premiere on Netflix this year. It is based on ultra-rich Indian expats living in Dubai.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 13 February 2026 at 17:02 IST