English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Trupti Mishra on Headlining Romance Thriller Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak: It Takes a Lot Of Hard Work

Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra will headline the upcoming show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak which is based on the novel November Rain.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra are gearing up for the release of their upcoming show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The show will premiere on January 29 and deals with the concept of reincarnation. Ahead of the release of the show, Karamm spoke about his character and what makes the series interesting in a new interview. 

Karamm Rajpal says it is difficult to make people believe in reincarnation story 

Actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra will be seen starring in the reincarnation romance thriller titled Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, which is inspired by a true story. The show draws inspiration from true events of reincarnation and is based on the successful novel, November Rain (written by Mrinal and Abhigyan Jha). Starring Karamm and Trupti in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.

Sharing his thoughts on essaying the role of Rajneesh, Karamm said: “Playing Rajneesh in this special love story, based on true events and reincarnation, is an exciting experience for me as an actor. He's a smart medical student who believes in logic but is also curious about the mysteries of faith.”“His world is very different from Poornima’s - she is a humble florist and the breadwinner of her family, and he is a city-bred guy from an affluent family. This immortal love tale explores how two individuals connect and the maneuvers of destiny. Exploring fate and eternal love beyond one lifetime excites me. It's a chance to showcase my versatility."


 Trupti Mishra says the show offers ‘mesmerizing journey of love’ 

Set against the backdrop of Mahakal Nagari in Ujjain, ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ revolves around Rajneesh and Poornima, whose lives intertwine with a love that goes beyond death. Rajneesh, a young and adventurous medical student, lives by logic but believes in the almighty, and his carefree charm masks a mind that questions everything. Poornima, a simple village girl near Ujjain, tends to her family, bearing the weight of poverty and responsibility as she runs her flower shop. Set to embody the role of Poornima, Trupti Mishra said: “Being a part of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak brings an exciting challenge for me to step into the shoes of Poornima, and I can't wait for everyone to watch me embrace this role. She is a florist juggling family responsibilities and is in love with Rajneesh at a pivotal junction in the story. Eventually, one of them dies in an unfortunate accident and is reborn.
 

“Poornima is a simple girl and is willing to fight all possible odds, from societal barriers to the bounds of death, for love. It takes a lot of hard work to make a story like this look believable. In an era in which everything is transient, this show offers a mesmerizing journey of love, chance encounters, and the interplay between choices and outcomes.”
(With Inputs From IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement