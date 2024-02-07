Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Varun Sood Opens Up About His Breakup With Divya Agarwal, Says 'Moving On Is Difficult But...'

During an interview, Varun Sood opened up about his breakup with Divya Agarwal and revealed how he handles moving on from situations in life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Sood
A file photo of Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. | Image:Varun Sood/Instagram
Varun Sood has maintained a low profile since his breakup with Divya Agarwal in March 2022. The actor is back in the news owing to his upcoming show Karmma Calling, starring Raveena Tandon. During one of the promotional events, the actor opened up about his breakup and revealed how he handles moving on from situations in life.

Moving on is a bit difficult: Varun Sood

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Varun was asked about moving on, to this, he said that it is a "bit difficult" and leaves it to fate. He adds, "But I can forgive thinking that what happened might have been destined. You can’t feel bad about ‘Oh, this happened to me.’ If something bad has happened to you, then leave it to fate and karma.”

Here is why Divya Agarwal broke up with boyfriend Varun Sood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Varun and Divya | Image: Instagram)

Calling himself naive, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor said that he believes people easily and for him everybody is a nice person. "If I am meeting someone for the first time, I would like to believe that they are a good person," he concluded.

Roadies star Varun Sood joins Dharma's DCA Talent, Karan Johar welcomes him aboard | Bollywood News - The Indian Express
(A file photo of Varun Sood | Image: Instagram)

 

What was the reason behind Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's breakup?

On Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast, Divya revealed the reason behind her "abrupt" breakup with Varun. The actress revealed that she felt all over the place while dating Varun, but with Apurva, she felt "calm and mature".  "I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I was confused. Whatever had happened was very wrong and it had happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. I just got the car to a screeching halt," Divya concluded.

 

Varun Sood shares cryptic tweet after ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal's engagement. Fans ask 'Are you okay?' | Entertainment News, Times Now
(Varun Sood (L), Divya-Apurva (R) | Image: Instagram)

 

Coming back to Varun Sood, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show Karmma Calling, in which he is essaying the role of Raveena's son. The show also stars Namrata Seth, Vikramjeet Virk, and Rohit Roy. It is based on Mike Kelley's Revenge. A girl looking for revenge and in the mood for no mercy. She wants an eye for an eye, blood for blood, and deceit to avenge deceit. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

