Prior to meeting his current wife Dina Umarova, actor and television personality Vindu Dara Singh was married to actress Farah Naaz. Though the two had a love marriage, their togetherness did not go far with the duo filing for divorce in 2002. Vindu recently recounted the situation surrounding the same.

Vindu Dara Singh recounts what went wrong with his first marriage



In a recent appearance for an interview with Siddharth Kannan for the latter's YouTube channel, Vindu Dara Singh got candid about the trajectory of his life. Part of this saw him revisit the last stretch of his relationship with first wife Farah Naaz. The actor began by identifying the point when things started getting awry - Farah's return from her Hajj to Mecca.

Vindu shared how Farah used to initially be indifferent with regards to her religion. Speaking about her smoking habit, Vindu said while he never really thought much of it, he found himself urging her to quit. To this, Farah reportedly told him, 'You send me for Hajj, then I will quit smoking.' Vindu obliged. However, as Farah returned to him after her pilgrimage, Vindu recalls her being very different. This is the point where their relationship began to unravel.

How did Vindu Dara Singh and Farah Naaz meet?



Vindu Dara Singh and Farah Naaz met on the sets of a 90s movie, shortly after which they became romantically involved. They tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their son Fateh in 1997. Following their irreconcilable differences, the two filed for divorce in 2002.

It was shortly after that Vindu met Dina Umarova, a model and entrepreneur. The two got married in 2005. They are parents to daughter Amelia Randhawa. Farah on the other hand, moved on with television actor Sumeet Saigal whom she met in 2003. They tied the knot the same year and are still together, in tow with Fateh.