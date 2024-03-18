×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Vindu Dara Singh Opens Up About End Of Inter-faith Marriage With First Wife Farah Naaz

Vindu Dara Singh is currently married to model Dina Umarova. The actor was previously married to actress Farah Naaz with whom he shares a son.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prior to meeting his current wife Dina Umarova, actor and television personality Vindu Dara Singh was married to actress Farah Naaz. Though the two had a love marriage, their togetherness did not go far with the duo filing for divorce in 2002. Vindu recently recounted the situation surrounding the same.

Vindu Dara Singh recounts what went wrong with his first marriage


In a recent appearance for an interview with Siddharth Kannan for the latter's YouTube channel, Vindu Dara Singh got candid about the trajectory of his life. Part of this saw him revisit the last stretch of his relationship with first wife Farah Naaz. The actor began by identifying the point when things started getting awry - Farah's return from her Hajj to Mecca.

Advertisement


Vindu shared how Farah used to initially be indifferent with regards to her religion. Speaking about her smoking habit, Vindu said while he never really thought much of it, he found himself urging her to quit. To this, Farah reportedly told him, 'You send me for Hajj, then I will quit smoking.' Vindu obliged. However, as Farah returned to him after her pilgrimage, Vindu recalls her being very different. This is the point where their relationship began to unravel.

Advertisement

How did Vindu Dara Singh and Farah Naaz meet?


Vindu Dara Singh and Farah Naaz met on the sets of a 90s movie, shortly after which they became romantically involved. They tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their son Fateh in 1997. Following their irreconcilable differences, the two filed for divorce in 2002.

Advertisement


It was shortly after that Vindu met Dina Umarova, a model and entrepreneur. The two got married in 2005. They are parents to daughter Amelia Randhawa.  Farah on the other hand, moved on with television actor Sumeet Saigal whom she met in 2003. They tied the knot the same year and are still together, in tow with Fateh.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

5 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

8 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

9 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

10 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

14 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

15 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

19 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

24 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

25 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

28 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

30 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

31 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

33 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

33 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

34 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

36 minutes ago
Reckitt

Reckitt slump slim down

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo