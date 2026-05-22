Viral Video: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Appear Soaked In Devotion, Sing Mahadev Bhajans At Baby Shower

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera took to their Instagram account to share glimpses from their intimate baby shower. The couple is expecting their first child and hosted an intimate god-bharari ceremony ahead of the arrivial of the baby. Videos and photos from the bash are now viral online.

Karishma Tanna hosts a Tullu-style baby shower

Hours after photos and videos from her baby shower began doing the rounds on social media, Karisha Tanna shared a video from the event on her Instagram account. The actress could be seen beaming with maternity glow in a traditional, pink saree, which she teamed with a matching blouse. She also donned a traditional jasmne gajra in her tresses and accessorised with temple jewellery.

Since Varun hails from Mangalore, the couple hosted the baby shower in South Indian style. The actress shared the glimpses with the caption, “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together.” She added, “Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined.”



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Karishma concluded the note with a message of gratitude, which read, “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. 🤍 Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together.”

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