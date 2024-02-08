Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Watch | Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly visits Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar Temples

Rupali Ganguly embraces spirituality as she visits Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar temples. The actress shared photos and videos on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly | Image:Image I Instagram / Rupali Ganguly
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
TV star Rupali Ganguly recently embarked on a spiritual sojourn, visiting the sacred Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar temples. Expressing gratitude, the Anupamaa shared glimpses of this divine experience on Instagram.

Rupali Ganguly Embarks on Her Spiritual Journey

Rupali initiated the year on a spiritual note, having visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu. Recently, she extended her spiritual journey to Madhya Pradesh, seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Omkareshwar temple. In vibrant attire, donning a yellow kurta set and a red jacket, Rupali radiated joy during her temple visit. The candid snapshots shared on Instagram captured her smiling and immersed in the spiritual ambiance. The caption, "Gratitude always. Jai Mahakaal," reflected her appreciative sentiments.

Rupali Ganguly who is currently portraying the lead in the popular TV show Anupamaa, took time for this spiritual escapade. The show, an adaptation of the Bengali series Sreemoyee, features Rupali as the lead character amid a talented ensemble including Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Furthering her spiritual journey, Rupali, along with her Anupamaa co-actor Ashish, offered prayers at the revered Mahakalshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Participating in the sacred 'Bhasma Aarti,' a ritual performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' in the early morning hours, she sought blessings from Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Expressing her deep connection with the temple, Rupali shared a heartwarming sentiment, "I came here for the first time in 2020, and when I sat in the main temple, I got a call for 'Anupama.' So it was a kind of blessing. Today’s puja is so sacred that I am in tears. Jai Mahakal."

From Stardom to Spirituality

Rupali Ganguly commenced her acting journey at the age of 7 and gained fame through iconic TV shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. The portrayal of Anupamaa has further solidified her presence as a beloved face on Indian television.

Rupali Ganguly commenced her acting journey at the age of 7 I Image I Instagram/ Rupali Ganguly

In essence, Rupali's spiritual journey intertwines with her professional endeavors, creating a harmonious balance in her life. As she navigates the realms of stardom and spirituality, the actress remains appreciative of the opportunities and blessings that come her way.
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

