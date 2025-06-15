Well-Timed Or Ill-Timed? Kushal Tandon Announces Breakup With Shivangi Joshi Right Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Launch, Netizens Sniff 'PR Move'

TV actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have broken up after being in a relationship for a year and a half. They met on the sets of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka (2023), got close and began dating soon after. Even while the show did not run for long and ended in early 2024, they continued their romance. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Kushal shared that Shivangi and he broke up five months ago.

Kushal and Shivangi co-starred in the TV show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka | Image: X

The announcement of Kushal and Shivangi's breakup went viral just a day before the latter's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is set to air on Sony TV. Many thought that the timing of Kushal's revelation about his split with Shivangi was such that it inadvertently led to the promotion of the upcoming daily soap.

In the wee hours of June 15, Kushal shared a note on his Instagram Stories, which read, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been 5 months so yes." The Bigg Boss 7 participant deleted the post just a few minutes later. Both Shivangi and Kushal have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which has left fans further shocked. In another now-deleted story, he also added, “Single and happy. With no remorse."

Kushal and Shivangi dated for nearly one and a half years | Image: Instagram

While fans shipped Kushal and Shivangi, some disapproved of their relationship, given that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is 13 years younger than Kushal.