Well-Timed Or Ill-Timed? Kushal Tandon Announces Breakup With Shivangi Joshi Right Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Launch, Netizens Sniff 'PR Move'

TV actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have broken up after being in a relationship for a year and a half. They met on the sets of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka (2023), got close and began dating soon after. Even while the show did not run for long and ended in early 2024, they continued their romance. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Kushal shared that Shivangi and he broke up five months ago.
The announcement of Kushal and Shivangi's breakup went viral just a day before the latter's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is set to air on Sony TV. Many thought that the timing of Kushal's revelation about his split with Shivangi was such that it inadvertently led to the promotion of the upcoming daily soap.
In the wee hours of June 15, Kushal shared a note on his Instagram Stories, which read, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been 5 months so yes." The Bigg Boss 7 participant deleted the post just a few minutes later. Both Shivangi and Kushal have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which has left fans further shocked. In another now-deleted story, he also added, “Single and happy. With no remorse."
While fans shipped Kushal and Shivangi, some disapproved of their relationship, given that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is 13 years younger than Kushal.
Before Kushal, Shivangi was said to be in a relationship with another co-star, Mohsin Khan. They also broke up after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a time leap, and their roles ended. Meanwhile, Shivangi's new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain can be watched on Sony TV from June 16 at 8.30 pm. It will stream on SonyLIV. The show also stars Harshad Chopda.
