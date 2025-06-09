After Shaan, Rahul Vaidya Confirms Singing Reality Shows Are 'Scripted': Ek Love Angle Hoga, Kisi Ke Papa Auto Chalate Honge...

Rahul Vaidya has made explosive statements on singing reality shows these days. The singer, who participated in reality shows like Indian Idol, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laughter Chefs, has shared his insights on the workings of the reality shows. His comments come after several reports stating that the shows are staged and their outcomes are predetermined.

Rahul Vaidya bares all about reality show

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Rahul Vaidya admitted that reality shows were much more real when he participated in Indian Idol in 2004. He admitted that the modern singing reality shows are much more scripted. He said, “Reality shows ab scripted TV shows bann gaye hai. Har reality show ka ek pattern hai... ek love angle hoga, kisi ki mummy kisi ke ghar pe kaam karti hogi, kisi ke papa auto chalate hoge (Reality shows have now turned into scripted TV shows. Every reality show follows a set pattern… there will be a love angle, someone's mother will be shown working at someone's house, someone's father will be an auto-rickshaw driver).”



The singer, known for being callous with his tongue, then added, “Agar ye nahi bhi hota hai toh aapko bola jaata hai ki aise bolo. Pehle aisa nahi hota tha. Pehle agar mujhe pata hota ki agar 'main gareeb hoon' aisa bolne se vote milenge, toh hum toh fir bata dete (apni sad story). (Even if this does not happen, everyone is given lines to recite. The situation was not like this before. If I knew, back then, that sob story works, I would have also said, ‘I am poor’.) But back then, it was real. I can't say that about today's singing reality shows.



What did Shaan say about reality shows?

Addressing the changed nature of reality shows, the singer told Vickey Lalwani, “Vahan jo gaate hain voh ek baari hi hota hai (What they sing there happens only once), but then they take that audio to the studio and make them sing again. This has been going on for a few years now. Then it's also fixed, corrected.” He pointed out that almost all final performances are flawless and pitch perfect, which is ‘not possible’.



