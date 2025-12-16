When Is Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale? Know Top 5 In Nagarjuna's Show, Winner's Cash Prize And Streaming Details

It has been over 100 days that celebrities were locked inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. The various tasks and interpersonal relationships kept them going on the show as they showcased their "real personalities" to ardent fans. Now, the Nagarjuna hosted show is all set to conclude and one will emerge as the ultimate winner. From the top 5 contenders to the winner's prize money and streaming details, here's everything you need to know about the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Also read: Personal Low To A Professional High For Smriti Mandhana

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale will air on Star Maa and stream on JioHotstar | Image: X

When is Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale?

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale will take place on December 21. The voting lines will remain open till December 19 midnight and fans still have ample time to vote for their favourite contestant so that they emerge as the winner.

Advertisement

Who are the top 5 in Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

Over 20 contestants, including wildcards, have participated in the ninth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. In the grand finale, only 5 remain. One out of Kalyan Padala, Nanduri Emmanuel, Uppala Pavan Kumar, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Thanuja Puttaswamy will be crowned the winner of the controversial reality show.

What will the winner receive?

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will get ₹50 lakh and a trophy. The same amount was paid to the winner of Bigg Boss 19 Hindi, hosted by Salman Khan.

Advertisement

When and where to stream Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 airs on Star Maa at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and at 10 pm on weekdays. All episodes are also available for streaming on JioHotstar. The grand finale, slated for Sunday, December 21, will be hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and wil begin streaming at 9 pm.

Nagarjuna will host the grand finale of BB Telugu 9 | Image: X

Who can win the show?