Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Rajesh Kumar's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong, Left Him Bankrupt

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar took a break from acting in 2017 to do full-time farming, however, his decision left him bankrupt - Here's why.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna | Image:Rajesh Khanna/Instagram
Rajesh Kumar, who is known for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had left acting at the peak of his career and opted for farming in his village in Bihar in 2017. However, this decision of the actor wasn't a cakewalk for him.

When Rajesh Quit Acting To Become A Farmer

Rajesh, who was recently seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, once in an interview with Join Films recalled the time when he took a break from acting.

He said, "In 2017, at the peak of my acting career on television, when I decided to take up farming. While I was thoroughly enjoying doing television, my heart constantly asked me, ‘Main next generation ke liye kya kar raha hoon? (What am I doing for the next generation?)’ except leaving a few tapes of entertainment.”

The actor further recalled how he faced many challenges owing to his lack of prior experience and expertise in farming.

He said, "Owing to the lack of prior experience and expertise in farming, I suffered huge losses, and I became bankrupt. There were debts to be paid. Life threw many challenges at me, and soon the COVID-19 pandemic happened, which made things even worse — those five years were full of difficulties, to say the least, but I kept going. Here, my education kept me motivated. Amid adversities, I could see the light at the end of the tunnel and was able to find a way.”

Has Rajesh Quit Farming Now?

Although Rajesh failed as a farmer, he says his five-year sabbatical helped him improve his craft as he met real people. Now, the actor's goal is to use his fame to promote farming and awareness about the same to help farmers market their produce better.

He said, "They (farmers) will ask you whether to use chemical fertilizers or gaumutra. Today, farmers can grow whatever the consumer wants, and depending on that, they can grow anything. People who have worked in the Silicon Valley have quit their jobs and taken up farming. So it speaks volumes about the scope in this field.  Farmers are now aware; there is a need for consumers to educate themselves about eating naturally-grown food and grains, produced by our own farmers."

Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

