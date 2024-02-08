Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

It's controversial/ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia drops Maldives vacay pics amid row, deletes after backlash

Aditi posted pics showcasing the time she spent in Maldives. Her post was flooded with negative comments amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi Bhatia
Aditi Bhatia file photo | Image:Aditi Bhatia/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aditi Bhatia, best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, faced severe criticism for sharing pictures from her recent trip to the Maldives. The actress posted photos amid the ongoing controversy surrounding comments made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading to boycott calls against the island nation on social media.

Aditi Bhatia receives backlash after sharing photos from Maldives

Aditi Bhatia took to her Instagram account to share a series of images and videos from her vacation in the Maldives. The actress posted pictures showcasing her time at the beach, enjoying good food, and relaxing with drinks. However, these posts quickly attracted negative attention due to their timing as they came amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives.

(A screenshot of Aditi Bhatia's now-deleted post | Image: Aditi Bhatia/Instagram)
(A screenshot of Aditi Bhatia's now-deleted post | Image: Aditi Bhatia/Instagram)
(A screenshot of Aditi Bhatia's now-deleted post | Image: Aditi Bhatia/Instagram)

The actress' social media posts became a target for criticism as netizens flooded the comment section with displeasure. While some urged her to focus on Lakshadweep instead of Maldives, many criticised her for not aligning with the 'boycott Maldives' sentiment. Some users even questioned the responsibility of actors who, in their opinion, failed to comprehend the impact of their actions. After receiving flak, Aditi has now deleted the posts.

About India-Maldives row

A social media war erupted when Maldives Ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid made derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in now-deleted posts. Following the derogatory remarks, a diplomatic row ensued. On January 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared images from his visit to Lakshadweep, triggering criticism from Maldivian social media users. Maldives Ministers were suspended, and the government issued a statement rejecting the derogatory remarks. In response, Indian celebrities and citizens took to social media to express their dismay, leading to the trending hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

