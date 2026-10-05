Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan Marries Tamanna, Shares First Wedding Photo

Mohsin Khan, who is best known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has finally said 'Qubool Hai' to his fiancée Tamanna. The actor shared an adorable photo from the ceremony announcing the same. Several videos are also going viral from the wedding ceremony that show them dancing and enjoying every moment.

Mohsin Khan married Tamanna

Mohsin took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that shows them as newlyweds on the dance floor. For the ceremony, he opted for a white tuxedo, while Tamanna looked gorgeous in a peach Anarkali with a matching skirt. He captioned the image as, "The Day MashaAllah".

Soon after he dropped the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section. Vinay Mishra wrote, "Momo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations." A fan wrote, "Congratulations Mohsin and Tamanna. May you guys stay happy forever. Forever starts now !! Touchwood." Another wrote, "Many congratulations momo. Ur looking soo handsome and dashing uff. Bohot pyaare aur ache lag rahe ho momo, kahin meri hi nazar na lag jaye apko. Because you soo precious diamond on this world. Love you soooooo soooooooooo much Mohsin, forever and always."

In a viral video, the newlyweds can be seen dancing to the song Chammak Challo from Ra. One.

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Earlier in August, Mohsin announced his engagement to Tamanna, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his personal life. He shared a series of photos from the ceremony and penned a long note expressing his happiness.

Mohsin began his acting career with the show Love by Chance and went on to earn recognition from the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. However, he became a household name from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was last seen in the web series Jab Mila Tu in 2024. Since then, he has been away from the small screen.