Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Shruti Ulfat Reacts To Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's Firing

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's co-star Shruti Ulfat reacted to their firing and said it will serve as a lesson for others to take their work seriously.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shruti Ulfat
Shruti Ulfat | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour on Monday, March 18. Reportedly, the producer himself came to the set of the show and asked the two actors to leave the sets within fifteen minutes. The production house currently has two successful shows airing on Star Plus - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, their co-star Shruti Ulfat has reacted to the production’s decision and called it a lesson for other actors to take their work seriously. 

Shruti Ulfat agrees with Rajan Shahi's decision

Shruti Ulfat who plays the character of Vidya Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai confirmed to Pinkvilla that Shehzada and Pratiksha have been fired from the show. The actress added that several chances were given to both the actors to improve but when it didn’t work out they were let go. 

Shruti Ulfat 

 

She said, “I think the decision taken is right and is in the favour of the entire unit. Rajan is a calm individual and he gave them many chances but things didn't improve and continued to hamper the harmony of the sets and thus he was not left with any other choice but to take this decision. Jab Paani Sir Ke Upar Chala Jaata Hai Toh Karna Padhta Hai. It will be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted. ”

Why were Shehzada and Pratiksha fired?

As per IANS, some recent events prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe

 

Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain.

Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement. In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has terminated them and replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

