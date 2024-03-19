Advertisement

In a major setback to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans, the lead actors on the show Shehazada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukher were sacked by the production of their unprofessional behaviour on set. The contract of the actors was terminated with immediate effect on March 18. A day later, the show makers unveiled a new promo of the show featuring Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as new leads.

Who will play new Armaan and Roohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On March 19, Rohit Purohit took to his Instagram account to share the first look promo from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Amid speculations of who will replace Shehzada and Pratiksha, the new promo confirms Rohit will step in as Armaan while Garvita Sadhwani will essay the role of Roohi.

Rohit is well known for his role in shows like Porus, Adaalat, Arjun and Udaariyan. Garvita on the other hand, is most popularly known for her role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The two actors began shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just a day after the departure of Shehzada and Pratiksha and their looks from the show are now doing rounds on social media.

Why were Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

On March 18, Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. Some recent events have prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi. Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain.

Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement. Both Shehzada and Pratiksha have maintained their silence on the matter.



(With inputs from IANS)