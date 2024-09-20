sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 00:31 IST, September 21st 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Salaries: Abhira, Armaan Or Ruhi, Who Gets Paid The Most?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television aired on Star Plus. Here are the reported salaries of latest cast members.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
YRKKH Cast Salaries: Abhira, Armaan Or Ruhi, Who Gets Paid The Most?
YRKKH Cast Salaries: Abhira, Armaan Or Ruhi, Who Gets Paid The Most? | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:31 IST, September 21st 2024