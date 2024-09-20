Published 00:31 IST, September 21st 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Salaries: Abhira, Armaan Or Ruhi, Who Gets Paid The Most?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television aired on Star Plus. Here are the reported salaries of latest cast members.