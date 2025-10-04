Zeishan Quadri Insults Bigg Boss, Calls It 'Bakwaas Show': Itne Important Nahi

Bigg Boss 19: Gangs Of Wasseypur writer and actor Zeishan Quadri is being pegged as one of the "masterminds" in this season of the controversial reality show. While he might be playing the game well, his short temperament and stubborn ways are not being liked by everyone. After Zeishan bluntly asked the audiences in one of the episodes, "Tum mera ghar chalaate ho kya?", which many found to be rude and insulting, he called the show "bakwaas" and "unimportant" in his life until he became a contestant on it this year.

Zeishan Quadri is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 19 | Image: Instagram

After the captaincy task was interrupted due to a fight between Amaal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur asked Bigg Boss that some footage be shown in the confession room so that it is clear to her that Amaal did not use inappropriate language against her, The housemates then took of their mics and demanded the same from Bigg Boss. Zeishan led others in making this demand. However, this move backfired as Bigg Boss not only cancelled the captaincy task but also reprimanded the contestants for making unwarranted requests. Bigg Boss also cited how no video or audio footage has been made accessible to the participants in any of the seasons of the show.

To this, Zeishan said, "Main nahi dekh ke aaya hoon bhai Bigg Boss. Hamarai saari baatein Bigg Boss ki sar aankhon pe aur Bigg Boss ki bhi saari baatein mere sar aakhon pe par aap yeh mat bolo ki hum Bigg Boss dekh kar aaye hai. Nahi dekh kar aaye hai. Aap itne important nahi the mere life mein, sorry, ki main aapko dekhun. Mere paas bahut kaam tha aur jab kaam nahi tha toh main bakwaas cheezein na dekh kar ke films dekh raha tha taki main films likh sakoon. Nahi dekh aaya hoon yeh show, muje nahi maalom yahan ke rules aur regulations."