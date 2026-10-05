418 Trailer Out: Chaithra Achar-Surya Raj Starrer Promises Relentless Chills Down Your Spine
418 trailer promises Chaithra Achar starrer will keep you on the edge of your seat, offering a gripping horror experience.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The makers of 418 have finally shared the Hindi version of the trailer, promising an intense horror thriller. Presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film introduces Kirtan Nadagouda as a director who has also written the story. The film stars Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil in key roles.
Watch 418 Hindi trailer
The trailer opens with a watchman revealing that no bird has entered a haunted house, hinting at a supernatural presence. It introduces 18-year-old Vivek, who is caught between reality and hallucinations. The mystery deepens as the VIMS building, sealed for 15 years, is reopened despite local opposition, with Room No. 418 hiding a terrifying secret. The real chills begin with the entry of Devika.
While the opening portions of the trailer initially suggest a psychological thriller revolving around a youngster caught between reality and imagination, the narrative soon takes a terrifying turn. The second half unleashes a chilling blend of horror and supernatural elements, with the intensity rising sequence after sequence. Every frame is designed to send shivers down the spine and deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience. Director Kirtan Nadagouda keeps the storytelling focused and gripping, packing the trailer with genuinely scary moments without resorting to unnecessary comedy, distractions, or commercial deviations.
Chaithra Achar emerges as the biggest highlight, delivering a haunting and spine-chilling performance. Her terrifying screen presence and eerie acts bring the real fear factor to the trailer. From the moment she enters the second half, she completely takes control of the proceedings and leaves a strong impact. The trailer also offers glimpses of the other important characters portrayed by Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil.
Dinesh Divakar’s cinematography plays a key role in creating the unsettling atmosphere, with carefully crafted camera angles amplifying the suspense and fear. Venky GG’s haunting background score further elevates the tension, making the scary moments even more impactful. Ullas Hydoor’s production design deserves special appreciation, particularly for the frighteningly conceived haunted house, which becomes a character in itself. The overall production values look top-notch and add considerable scale and richness to the eerie world.
The trailer promises that the film will keep you on the edge of your seat, offering a gripping horror experience. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 23 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
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