It is Bobby Deol's 55th birthday today, January 27, and the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK109 chose the special day to welcome the actor onboard. The makers took to their social media handle to share the announcement and shared that they can't wait to start working with Bobby.

Bobby Deol to star as the villain in NBK109

Earlier, reports have been doing the rounds that Bobby is joining the star cast of NBK109. Confirming the news, Sithara Entertainments, a production house, shared a photo of the actor and wrote, "Welcome aboard #BobbyDeol garu, A great bundle of talent with enigmatic screen presence! Happy Birthday sir, can't wait to see you unleash yourself with the Lion #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on Big Screens in our #NBK109."

The text on the poster read, "Happy Birthday Bobby Deol. Welcome Aboard. Team NBK109." Reportedly, the actor will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film, but the makers are yet to unwrap the details about his character. If the reports are true, then after Animal and Kanguva, this will be his third film where he'll be essaying the role of villain.

More about NBK109

The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by K.S Bobby and produced by Guntur Kaaram producer Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Official updates regarding the remaining cast and crew are awaited but rumours suggest that Gautham Vasudev Menon has also been approached for a pivotal role.

(A poster of Kanguva | Image: Suriya/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is already making his debut in the Telugu industry with Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is also debuting in the Tamil industry with Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, co-starring Suriya. Helmed by Siva, the fantasy action drama is slated to hit the theatres this year.

