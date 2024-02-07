Advertisement

2023 shaped up to be a rather successful year in the career graph of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The veteran actor saw through the release of two back to back hits - namely, Gopichand Malineni's Veera Simha Reddy and the Sreeleela starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. The actor is now all set to return to the screens with his next project, NBK 109, currently in the midst of filming. Recent reports suggest that the cast for the same has expanded yet again, this time having found its leading lady.

Urvashi Rautela to share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna



For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela marked her Telugu debut last year with the Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya. The actress had a special appearance in the song Boss Party, where she played herself. While the Waitair Veerayya stint cannot be called an acting debut, Rautela very well might be on her way to mark the same.

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Urvashi Rautela has been brought on board in a pivotal role for Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK 109. The news was confirmed by the actress herself as she shared glimpses from her workout under the guidance of Conor McGregor. Her caption also revealed that she will be playing the role of a policewoman in the film. Urvashi's update reads, "#NBK109 (Female lead / police officer’s role) film workout training with none other than @thenotoriousmma thanks a million Conor #StayTuned"

Bobby Deol is gearing up for his Tamil and Telugu acting debuts



Bobby Deol marked a roaring comeback with his role of Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film Animal. The actor will soon be marking his Tamil film debut with Suriya's Kanguva. His first look from the film was revealed on the occasion of his birthday. The actor himself shared the poster to his Instagram handle with the caption, “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable #Udhiran #Kanguva”

Deol will also be making his Telugu debut with NBK 109, the cast of which he has reportedly joined as the antagonist.