After Deepika Padukone's Exit, Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Locks Shoot Schedule For Prabhas Starrer

Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD sequel shocked fans. The team behind the over ₹1000 crore grossing sci-fi spectacle is currently on the lookout for a new actress who can be cast opposite Prabhas in the sequel. Deepika's exit from the project came at a time when director Nag Ashwin and his team were deep in pre-production. The actress dropping out from the movie also probably pushed back the production date.

Deepika will not reprise her role in the upcoming Kalki sequel. Instead a new actress will be roped in her place | Image: X

Now that Deepika is out of Kalki sequel, a new name will onboard the project and her name is expected to be revealed soon. Meanwhile, a production timeline of the movie has also been finalised. As per reports, after the casting hurdle, the team is all set to take the project on the floors.

According to Aakashavaani, it is suggested that the sequel is likely to go on floors in February 2026. It is imperative to mention that the makers have yet to make any official announcement regarding it. Prabhas is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit apart from preparing for the release of The Raja Saab. He is also supposed to be involved in Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi for post production and dubbing work as the period film is expected to release later this year. With such a packed schedule for the Kalki star, the team might be planning to shoot other actors' sequences first.

The Kalki sequel will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who are key characters from the first movie, which released in 2024 and became a blockbuster.

Deepika will fetuare in Allu Arjun and Atlee's yet untitled movie and in King | Image: X