Allu Arjun Shields Wife Sneha Reddy As Uncontrollable Crowd Mobs Couple | Watch

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy's recent outing turned chaotic as the Tollywood actor's fans mobbed them at HITEC City in Hyderabad. It is reported that the Pushpa 2 star and his wife attended the inauguration event of Allu Cinemas in the city. After the event, they made their way to Cafe Niloufer. While the star couple attempted to keep their outing low key, they were spotted by fans and chaos ensued.

Viral videos circulating online show them getting mobbed inside the cafe, with the actor's security trying to control the crowd. The cafe management can be seen holding the doors of the establishment open as a worried Allu Arjun held Sneha close by him and tried to make his way to their car through the surging crowd.

Allu Arjun was out and about in Hyderabad with his wife when he got mobbed by his fans | Image: X

The crowd followed them even after they left in their car. A huge number of people could be seen pushing and shoving each other around in order to click pictures and videos of the couple near their vehicle. Allu Arjun, along with his security, could be seen requesting some of the fans to move aside so his wife could pass through. After ensuring that his wife is safe from the crowd and inside their car, Allu Arjun acknowledged the crowd and greeted them with waves and folded hands.

The mobbing incident of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy follows similar situations faced by actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at their respective public events. While Nidhhi was heavily mobbed at the song launch event of her upcoming film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad's Lulu Mall, Samantha was surrounded by excited fans during her recent public appearance. The rise in such cases has also shed light on celebs' safety in public.

