Allu Arjun, already a popular actor, has gained a special spot in the Entertainment news ever since he delivered a pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise in 2022. The film gained so much popularity globally that many are eyeing the release of its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 15, Independence Day. But, what after the film's release for the actor? Allu Arjun is one of the most followed Indian actors and has many films in his kitty. While the actor has already announced his fourth collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, it is also said that the Pushpa star will be joining hands with Jawan director Atlee and Skanda filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu.

Allu Arjun's hyped non-Pushpa films

After the shoot for Pushpa 2 is completed, Allu Arjun is said to be starting the shoot of his next film. However, it is not confirmed which director will he be working with. Last year, Trivikram and Allu Arjun took to social media to announce their fourth film together. Previously, the actor-director duo collaborated on Son of Satyamurthy and its sequel and the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. All films proved to be blockbuster hits at the box office.

According to sources, Allu Arjun has also collaborated with the Jawan director Atlee. The Tamil director will make a Telugu film with the actor. Reports also suggest that the narration for the film is done. However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet to be made.

While the news about Allu Arjun collaborating with Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas already existed, new reports suggest that the actor will also be joining hands with Skanda filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu and the movie is expected to go on grounds at the end of the year. However, both parties have yet to make an official announcement.

What do we know about Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2, the sequel to the 2022 film Pushpa: The Rise is also being directed by Sukumar. The film will see actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. The film is currently scheduled for an August 15 release, however, it is speculated that the film might be postponed to December 24 to avoid a clash with Jr NTR starrer Devara at the box office.

Devara, which is currently scheduled for April 5 might also see a delay to avoid a clash with other big films from other industries. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.