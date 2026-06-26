After Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda Under Fire For Insane Entourage Cost On Ranabaali Shoot? Here's What We Know

Over the last few years, the alleged entourage costs of popular and A-list stars has stirred a massive debate and divided the filmmaking community. Ranveer Singh's alleged demands for multiple vanity vans and private staff on set were under focus for a long time. Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has now found himself facing similar criticism for reportedly demanding a large entourage for himself while he films for director Rahul Sankrityan's Ranabaali.

Rumours are afloat about the Liger actor allegedly asking for multiple caravans and a large entourage on the sets. Not just this, it is also claimed that the issue had even reached the Producers’ Council. Vijay's demands were reportedly causing issues with production of the upcoming movie, in which he co-stars alongside his wife, Rashmika Mandanna.

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After this controversy blew up, one of the film's producers, Mythri Ravi Shankar, firmly dismissed the reports surrounding Vijay's entourage cost on the set of Ranabaali. Responding to the speculation, he reportedly termed the claims completely baseless and clarified that there were no such issues during the production of the period film. Several videos and pictures, alleged to be from the sets of Ranabaali, were also floated on social media, in attempts to back claims about Vijay's big "demands" during the shoot. However, netizens urged fans of Vijay to not fall for such fake claims. Some reports have even stated that Vijay demanded as many as 50 assistants on set.

Ranabaali will release in September this year | Image: X

Billed as a period drama, the upcoming film will feature Vijay in the title role of Ranabaali and Rashmika as Jayamma. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 11 later this year. Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika's first movie together after their marriage in February this year.