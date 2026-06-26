Raja Shivaji OTT Release: The Riteish Deshmukh Starrer, Based On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Is Now Streaming On....

Raja Shivaji made a splash at the box office upon its release on May 1. Headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, the movie received massive critical and commercial acclaim. The film received special praise for its scale and execution. The positive word of mouth translated into box office returns as well, and Raja Shivaji became the highest-grossing Marathi movie ever, surpassing the collection of Sairat (2016). After a successful theatrical run, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer is all set to make its streaming debut.

Where to watch Raja Shivaji on OTT?

On June 26, almost 2 months after its theatrical release, Netflix announced the premiere of Raja Shivaji. The streamer announced the debut of the movie on the platform with the caption, “Vidroh karne aa rahein hai Raje”. Just like in theatres, the streamer announced that the movie will be available in Marathi and Hindi both.

Fans of the movie who caught it on the big screens expressed excitement about its OTT release and shared that they would watch it again. Others who waited for its OTT debut were also delighted by the news and took to the comment section of the post to share the same. The cast of the movie has also shared the post on their social media accounts.



Also Read: Cocktail 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Shahid-Kriti Film After Theatrical Run

Raja Shivaji at the box office

The makers of Raja Sivaji shared the global box office collection of the movie after the movie was released on May 1. The global box office collection of the film stands at Rs 114.8 crore. According to Jio Studios, the collection of the movie after two weeks and the third weekend stands at Rs 109.9 crore in India, in addition to Rs 4.9 crore overseas. Taking to their Instagram handle, Jio Studios called Raja Shivaji the "highest-grossing Marathi film ever" while sharing the collection of the movie.

Advertisement