After Sanjay Dutt In KGF 2, Prashanth Neel Casts This Bollywood Star Opposite Jr NTR In 'NTRNeel'

Director Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame has been working on his untitled next with Jr NTR since August last year. Production has been underway for most part of the year too, but recently it was reported that some shot portions of #NTRNeel were scrapped after Jr NTR was unhappy with the output. Moreover, this feedback also prompted Neel to rework parts of the script. After this roadblock, news comes in that the team has roped in Bollywood star Anil Kapoor for a fiery role in #NTRNeel.

Prashanth Neel shoots #NTRNeel with extras | Image: X

As per recent reports, Anil has reportedly been roped in to play the main antagonist in the forthcoming pan-India movie. This isn't the first time when Neel would have cast a Bollywood star in a prominent role in his movie. Notably, in KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), Sanjay Dutt played the villain Adheera and was presented on-screen in a never-seen-before avatar by the director. Raveena Tandon too played a pivotal role in the Yash starrer and might also feature in the forthcoming third installment of the action franchise.

Other actors who have reportedly been freshly cast in Neel's upcoming film are Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth. It is said that she will play the leading lady opposite Jr NTR. Moreover, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has also been roped in, making it a project consisting of many regional and dynamic stars.

Tovino Thomas, Anil Kapoor and Rukmini Vasanth have reportedly been cast in #NTRNeel | Image: X

#NTRNeel has run into several delays already. It was supposed to hit the big screens in January next year. However, that date has been moved back to June 2026 for now. As per latest buzz, since the VFX work will require more time, the team may push back the release of #NTRNeel by another few months.

