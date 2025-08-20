After War 2 And Kingdom Box Office Debacle, Is Naga Vamsi Selling His Assets? Producer Reacts To Trolls

War 2 is turning out to be a big dud at the box office. The YRF actioner, starring Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan released on August 14 to mixed reviews. The box office performance of the movie has been underwhelming and it is pegged to bring in a heavy loss for the makers. By roping in Jr NTR, YRF tried to break into the Telugu market, but that strategy seems to have backfired.

Meanwhile, producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed War 2 in the Telugu markets, reacted to heavy trolling aimed at the movie and him. Reports floating online have suggested that Vamsi has sold off his properties to pay off the local distributors after War 2 debacle. Vamsi's previous movies, acquired by his banner Sithara Entertainment, like Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom and Suriya's Retro, were also commercial flops.

Despite this, Vamsi showed confidence in War 2 and asked fans to watch it without any "second thought". He also urged Jr NTR's fans to make the Telugu version a bigger hit than the Hindi version. However, with War 2 debacle, Vamsi is staring at a huge loss again. It is reported that War 2 Telugu rights were sold for a whopping ₹80 crore. According to new updates, YRF is also planning to compensate the film's Telugu distributors, but that is not confirmed as of now.

War 2 released on August 14 | Image: X

Amid trolling, Naga Vamsi has asserted on social media that he is not quitting movies and reports of him selling his assets to pay off debtors are untrue. Hitting out at naysayers, Vamsi wrote on X, “Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru…Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi…Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. (It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me).”