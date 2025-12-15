Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Akhanda 2 box Office Collection Day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 has earned mixed reviews. The film hit the big screens on December 12 amid a controversy and a last minute delay. Akhanda 2 was supposed to release on December 5. Advance booking and tickets for the premiere shows had been sold when a court case related to a financial dispute led to the last minute stalling in the release of the film. However, Akhanda 2 managed to pick up pace closer to its new release and collected over ₹60 crore worldwide on its opening day.

After a good day 1 collection, the biz has been on a constant decline. The Monday figures witnessed a dip of around 65%.

Akhanda 2 collected this much on day 4

The film concluded its opening weekend with ₹61 crore in India. On December 15, Akhanda 2 collected ₹5.35 crore. From the Sunday collection of ₹15.1 crore, the numbers dipped by over 60%. This is not a good sign as the film could face a total washout before the second weekend arrives.

Advertisement

Akhanda 3 titled Jai Akhanda has also been announced | Image: X

Akhanda 2 to face competition from Avatar 3

While Akhanda 2 will enjoy a free run this week, come Dec 19, the much awaited Avatar: Fire And Ash will release. Its pre-sales have already begun in India, and as per a report in Pinkvilla, Telugu states are among the Hollywood's film biggest markets. The advance booking here are driven by Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. If Akhanda 2 is not able to hold steady in the first week, it will be wiped out in the coming weekend.