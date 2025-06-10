Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Posts Hitting Back At Age-shaming Troll Mocking Him For Late Night Tweets, Says 'Ek Din Tumhari Bhi Umar...'

Updated 10 June 2025 at 13:14 IST
Amitabh Bachchan is known for actively interacting with fans and well-wishers on X (formerly Twitter). However, his late-night musings on the social media site did not sit well with a troll who attacked his age and advised him to rest. The legendary actor shut down the netizen with a befitting reply, but later deleted the post.
On June 9, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X to post a cryptic note that read, “T 5405 - Gadgets break...Longevity lasts!!!”. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments to interact with him. However, one user poked fun at his habit of posting on the social media platform late at night.
A user wrote, “Samay se so jaya karo, varna lambi umar bhi nahi tikegi (Sleep early or you will not be able to live long).” Replying to this, Big B wrote, “Mere maran ki baat karne ke liye dhanyawaad, ishwar ki kripa.”
(“Thank you for talking about my death, by God’s grace.”)
Another follower made an ageist remark to which the actor wrote, “Ek din tumhari bhi umar ho jaayegi, ishwar ne chaaha.” (“One day, you’ll grow old too, if God wills.”). Other social media users supported the smart replies by the veteran actor. However, the posts were not available at the time of publication.
Just a few days back, Amitabh Bachchan had left his fans worried about his health. In his post, on June 1, the legendary actor shared a Hindi poem which roughly translates to, "Life is a strange race; if you win, many loved ones are left behind, and if you lose, then they leave you behind." While the actor did not mention anyone in his poem, the cryptic tone of the message has left his fans worried. Taking to the comment section of the post, well-wishers of Amitabh Bachchan enquired about his health.
