Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Posts Hitting Back At Age-shaming Troll Mocking Him For Late Night Tweets, Says 'Ek Din Tumhari Bhi Umar...'

Amitabh Bachchan is known for actively interacting with fans and well-wishers on X (formerly Twitter). However, his late-night musings on the social media site did not sit well with a troll who attacked his age and advised him to rest. The legendary actor shut down the netizen with a befitting reply, but later deleted the post.

Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll

On June 9, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X to post a cryptic note that read, “T 5405 - Gadgets break...Longevity lasts!!!”. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments to interact with him. However, one user poked fun at his habit of posting on the social media platform late at night.



Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Rupali Pays A Visit To Ailing 87-year-old Fan | Viral Video

A screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's now deleted posts | Image: X

A user wrote, “Samay se so jaya karo, varna lambi umar bhi nahi tikegi (Sleep early or you will not be able to live long).” Replying to this, Big B wrote, “Mere maran ki baat karne ke liye dhanyawaad, ishwar ki kripa.”

(“Thank you for talking about my death, by God’s grace.”)

Another follower made an ageist remark to which the actor wrote, “Ek din tumhari bhi umar ho jaayegi, ishwar ne chaaha.” (“One day, you’ll grow old too, if God wills.”). Other social media users supported the smart replies by the veteran actor. However, the posts were not available at the time of publication.

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic posts leave fans worried