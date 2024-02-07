English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Akhil Akkineni's Next Film To Be Backed By KGF, Salaar, Kantara Production House

After his last film, Agent ended as a massive flop Akhil Akkineni has now bagged a project with one of the biggest Tollywood production houses. Read details.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akhil Akkineni
Akhil Akkineni | Image:Akhil Akkineni I Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Akhil Akkineni has been facing a slump in his career with the underwhelming response to his last film Agent. Now the Mr. Majnu actor is gearing up for a potential comeback. After the disappointment of Agent, which is yet to release on OTT after a box office flop, Akhil has been relatively quiet for over nine months, leaving fans anticipating news of his next project.

Akhil Akkineni joins hands with big production house

Earlier speculations hinted at the UV Creations which is Prabhas' home banner to produce Akhil's next film under the direction of debutante Anil Kumar. However, recent buzz in Tollywood circles suggests a new development. Hombale Films, which is renowned for its successes like Salaar and KGF, is set to co-produce the film alongside UV Creations.

 

Despite initial plans to announce Akhil's next project soon after the release of Agent, its unexpected failure led to a postponement. Now, UV Creations has taken charge of orchestrating a robust project for Akhil, partnering with Hombale Films. The focus is on ensuring a solid script before moving forward with the production. The new film is described as an action-packed drama infused with romance and thrill.

Akhil's unexpected disappointment with Agent

Akhil, visibly disappointed with the outcome of Agent, invested three years of dedication, sculpting his physique for the role. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent suffered significant losses, approximately ₹20 crore, for producer Anil Sunkara. Akhil, maintaining a low profile since the film's release, has his expectations pinned on the upcoming project. The decision of Hombale Films to co-produce adds a new dimension, raising anticipation regarding Akhil's potential success with this venture.

 

As Akhil's fans eagerly await updates on this collaboration, the industry is abuzz with hopes that this joint production effort might mark a turning point in Akhil's career. 

 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

