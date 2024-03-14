×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Allu Arjun Defends 'Bad Phase' Of Bollywood, Says Unfair To Put Hindi Cinema in 'Bad Light'

Allu Arjun said that Bollywood has given the country 6-7 decades of "great cinema". He also called Hindi cinema's 'bad phase' temporary.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:Allu Arjun fans/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

National Award Winner Allu Arjun is one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The actor has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including Pushpa 1: The Rise, which achieved historical success and bagged him the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor. In a recent interview, Allu Arjun addressed the heated debate between South and Bollywood and shared his opinion about the same. 

Allu Arjun on South-Bollywood debate

Despite being one of the biggest names in the South industry, Allu Arjun is among those who never differentiate between Telugu cinema and Bollywood. The actor has high respect for Bollywood and rather than teaming up with either South or Bollywood, he considers every entertainment industry as one and that's Indian Cinema.

 

Recently, Allu Arjun was presented at a chat show where he was asked about the ongoing phase of Bollywood and throwing lights on it. In the chat show, Allu Arjun said, “Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light. they have given us great cinema for 6-7 decades.”

Allu Arjun acknowledges Bollywood’s influence on South cinema

Concluding the same he said  “There is a lot of influence of Bollywood on south cinema & south cinema's influence on Bollywood as well. We are all like brothers who have mutual respect for each other from different lands.”

 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. The film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in the sequel. It will show Allu Arjun as the man behind Sandalwood smuggling. While the first part shows Pushpa's rise, the second part is about his rule. According to reports, this time around, Disha Patani will be seen in a special role in the film. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

a minute ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

2 minutes ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

2 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

3 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

5 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

7 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

10 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

12 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

13 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

15 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

16 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

16 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

18 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

20 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

21 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo