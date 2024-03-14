Advertisement

National Award Winner Allu Arjun is one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The actor has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including Pushpa 1: The Rise, which achieved historical success and bagged him the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor. In a recent interview, Allu Arjun addressed the heated debate between South and Bollywood and shared his opinion about the same.

Allu Arjun on South-Bollywood debate

Despite being one of the biggest names in the South industry, Allu Arjun is among those who never differentiate between Telugu cinema and Bollywood. The actor has high respect for Bollywood and rather than teaming up with either South or Bollywood, he considers every entertainment industry as one and that's Indian Cinema.

Recently, Allu Arjun was presented at a chat show where he was asked about the ongoing phase of Bollywood and throwing lights on it. In the chat show, Allu Arjun said, “Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light. they have given us great cinema for 6-7 decades.”

Allu Arjun acknowledges Bollywood’s influence on South cinema

Concluding the same he said “There is a lot of influence of Bollywood on south cinema & south cinema's influence on Bollywood as well. We are all like brothers who have mutual respect for each other from different lands.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. The film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in the sequel. It will show Allu Arjun as the man behind Sandalwood smuggling. While the first part shows Pushpa's rise, the second part is about his rule. According to reports, this time around, Disha Patani will be seen in a special role in the film.