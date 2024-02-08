Advertisement

Pushpa has emerged as one of the most successful films in Allu Arjun and Sukumar's career. The film has garnered immense praise from fans and moviegoers have been waiting to watch the sequel to the film titled Pushpa 2: The Rise. Now, as per media reports, the makers will begin working on the third installment of Pushpa.

Is Pushpa 3 starring Allu Arjun in the works?

As per a report by Aakashavaani, Pushpa will have a third part. However, the team will not start working on the project immediately after part two, which is Pushpa 2: The Rise. Currently, Sukumar has not started working on the script for Pushpa 3. However, the makers are trying to pave the way for Pushpa due to its pan-India appeal.

The shooting of Pushpa 2 is currently ongoing. The team has finished 55 percent of the shooting till now. The team, including Allu Arjun, plans to finish the shooting of Pushpa 2 by June this year. However, the schedule of the film is getting delayed owing to Sukumar's pursuit of perfection.

What more do we know about Pushpa franchise?

The first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021, at a time when people were hesitant to go to theaters due to the pandemic. However, the film was a huge success and can be credited with bringing audiences back to the big screen. Aside from its commercial success, the film was also a critical success, earning Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contributions.

Meanwhile, Pushpa will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.