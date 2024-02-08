English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

Pushpa will have a third part. However, the team will not start working on the project immediately after part two, which is Pushpa 2: The Rise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun in Pushpa
Allu Arjun in Pushpa | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pushpa has emerged as one of the most successful films in Allu Arjun and Sukumar's career. The film has garnered immense praise from fans and moviegoers have been waiting to watch the sequel to the film titled Pushpa 2: The Rise. Now, as per media reports, the makers will begin working on the third installment of Pushpa.

 

Is Pushpa 3 starring Allu Arjun in the works?

As per a report by Aakashavaani, Pushpa will have a third part. However, the team will not start working on the project immediately after part two, which is Pushpa 2: The Rise. Currently, Sukumar has not started working on the script for Pushpa 3. However, the makers are trying to pave the way for Pushpa due to its pan-India appeal.

Advertisement

 

The shooting of Pushpa 2 is currently ongoing. The team has finished 55 percent of the shooting till now. The team, including Allu Arjun, plans to finish the shooting of Pushpa 2 by June this year. However, the schedule of the film is getting delayed owing to Sukumar's pursuit of perfection.

Advertisement

 

What more do we know about Pushpa franchise?

The first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021, at a time when people were hesitant to go to theaters due to the pandemic. However, the film was a huge success and can be credited with bringing audiences back to the big screen. Aside from its commercial success, the film was also a critical success, earning Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contributions.

Meanwhile, Pushpa will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  3. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  4. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement