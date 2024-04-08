×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Allu Arjun Greets Sea Of Fans With Folded Hands On His 42nd Birthday | Watch

Allu Arjun turned 42 today, April 8, and on this occasion, the Pushpa actor stepped out of his house in Hyderabad to greet his ardent fans.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun with his fans. | Image:Allu Arjun Fans/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, April 8, and to make it more special, his ardent fans gathered around his house at past midnight to wish the actor. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show the Pushpa actor stepping outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to greet his fans.

Allu Arjun waves at his fans

Continuing the ritual, Allu Arjun stepped outside his house to greet his fans at past midnight. In the viral video, he can be seen waving and greeting the fans with folded hands. In the background, the crowd can be seen cheering for the actor and wishing him "Happy Birthday". The actor can seen in a printed shirt paired with white pants. Some videos show that the whole street leading up to his house was filled with fans holding gifts and cameras, waiting to catch one glimpse of the actor.  

Advertisement

Pushpa: The Rule teaser

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule will be unveiling the teaser at 11:07 AM. Adding to the euphoria, the makers have been sharing new posters of Pushpa 2 to keep the fans hooked. In the recent poster, the actor's character Pushparaj can be seen sitting on a chair with an axe in his hand as he stares at the camera in full swag. Taking to social media, the makers shared the poster. They wrote in the caption: "He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser to out tomorrow at 11:07 am. #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will hit the theatres on August 15.
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

China real estate

China's realty struggle

a few seconds ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

4 minutes ago
Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Rebelled Because Bal Thac

7 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

BJP Slams Congress

10 minutes ago
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

Broken Seat In Air India

11 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

13 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Greets Fans

19 minutes ago
Boeing to begin contract negotiations with Seattle-area union

Boeing incident

20 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

21 minutes ago
Nita Ambani

MI Host 18,000 Children

31 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

31 minutes ago
March in San Fransisco to show support for PM ModiMarch in San Fransisco to show support for PM Modi

San Fransico March

34 minutes ago
Representative

UK job market slows

35 minutes ago
After ED, Now NIA Team Attacked: TMC Sees 'Conspiracy,' BJP Terms it 'Sandeshkahli 2.0'

TMC Vs BJP

41 minutes ago
Tungnath Temple

Chopta-Tungnath Trek

an hour ago
Cody Rhodes

Fans react to Cody

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Do Patti

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News3 hours ago

  2. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Ian Bishop SLAMMED by fans for Virat Kohli commentary, APOLOGISES

    Sports 6 hours ago

  4. KL Rahul HIGHLY IMPRESSED with bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo