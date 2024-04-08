Advertisement

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, April 8, and to make it more special, his ardent fans gathered around his house at past midnight to wish the actor. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show the Pushpa actor stepping outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to greet his fans.

Allu Arjun waves at his fans

Continuing the ritual, Allu Arjun stepped outside his house to greet his fans at past midnight. In the viral video, he can be seen waving and greeting the fans with folded hands. In the background, the crowd can be seen cheering for the actor and wishing him "Happy Birthday". The actor can seen in a printed shirt paired with white pants. Some videos show that the whole street leading up to his house was filled with fans holding gifts and cameras, waiting to catch one glimpse of the actor.

Pushpa: The Rule teaser

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule will be unveiling the teaser at 11:07 AM. Adding to the euphoria, the makers have been sharing new posters of Pushpa 2 to keep the fans hooked. In the recent poster, the actor's character Pushparaj can be seen sitting on a chair with an axe in his hand as he stares at the camera in full swag. Taking to social media, the makers shared the poster. They wrote in the caption: "He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser to out tomorrow at 11:07 am. #PushpaMassJaathara #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will hit the theatres on August 15.

