Allu Arjun Pens A Note After Missing Ram Mandir Inauguration, Calls It 'Beginning Of A New Era'

Allu Arjun was one of the many celebrities who was invited to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration. The Pushpa actor, however, could not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Days after the consecration, he took to his social media account to pen a note for the historic event.

Allu Arjun says he is feeling ‘emotional’ about Ram Mandir inauguration

On January 23, a day after the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to pen a note for the event. The actor shared a picture of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman. The text along the picture read, “Jai Shree Ram”.

A screengrab of Allu Arjun's post | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram

Along with the photo, the actor wrote, “What a day for India. Feeling very emotional about Ram Mandir Inauguration. I felt like it was a beginning of a new era in India with his arrival. I truly wish to see Ayodhya as the biggest pilgrim in the world in the years to come. Jai Sriram. Jai Hind (sic).”

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A star-studded ceremony in Ayodhya

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. While Allu Arjun gave the event a miss, several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others were in attendance. Interestingly, Allu Arjun's cousin actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi also marked their presence at the inauguration ceremony.

An aerial shot of some of the celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya | Image: ANI

Apart from the Bollywood glitterati, the event also saw the presence of eminent personalities like Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, and Anjali Tendulkar. All celebrities in attendance have spoken about the grandeur of the newly constructed Ram Mandir and expressed gratitude on being able to witness the historic event.