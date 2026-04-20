Allu Arjun Relocating To Mumbai Amid Raaka Co-Star Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy? Here's What We Know

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The actor couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. Cut to 2026, as Ranveer is basking in the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, he has a personal reason to be happy. DeepVeer announced their pregnancy in a picture featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

On the work front, Deepika has two biggies lined up. She is set to feature in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. This Bollywood multi-starrer will arrive on Christmas this year. The Piku star is also playing the lead role in Atlee directorial Raaka, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The first look of Raaka has gone viral, and one of the characters that the Pushpa 2 star will essay in it will be of a werewolf. The anticipation for this movie is sky high, and while filming is underway, the release may only happen next year.

Raaka is directed by Atlee | Image: X

Allu Arjun fans are worried that Deepika's pregnancy may delay the shooting of Raaka and eventually its theatrical debut. Some media reports hinted that Allu Arjun is planning to relocate to Mumbai for the coming years so that Raaka shooting schedule can be streamlined. Amid the Telugu star's alleged relocation plans, a source in the know shared that nothing of such sort is on the cards in the near future.

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The source told Deccan Chronicle, “He (Allu Arjun) is happily and comfortably settled in Hyderabad and deeply connected to the city’s vibe. There is absolutely no truth to the rumours about him relocating.” About Allu Arjun spending more time in Mumbai due to professional commitments, the source further shared, “Large sets are being erected in Mumbai for Raaka, and he needs to be present there for extended schedules. Since he is playing multiple roles with different avatars, it demands more time and focus."

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