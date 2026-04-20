Viral: Woman Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Aesthetic Baahubali Shot Without CGI, Internet Calls It 'Budgetbali'

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise has attained a cult status, not just for its box office run, but also for how it pushed the envelope of filmmaking in India. With its grand scale and polished visuals and CGI, Baahubali remains one of the highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide even a decade after its release. The cultural impact of the film has also been substantial, with memes still being shared online.

A fan recreated a scene featured in Baahubali. However, instead of using CGI, they enacted the scene in a real environment with natural elements. In Baahubali, Tamannaah Bhatia's character Avantika dances near a waterfall in a golden bronze blouse and a white skirt. While she grooves, CGI-generated blue butterflies fly near her and even rest momentarily on her body. This is used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the shot.

Advertisement

In the recreated version, a woman was seen mimicking Tamannaah's dance moves in the Baahubali song. Instead of butterflies, real insects flew around her body. The similarity between the two shots is just amazing to behold. Without any external factors at play, night insects surround the woman like butterflies did around Tamannaah in the Baahubali song.

Netizens flooded social media with hilarious comments as the recreated Baahubali clip went viral. One wrote, "Happiness doesn't need CGI (sic). Another called this cheap recreation "Budgetbali".

Advertisement