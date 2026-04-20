Who Plays What In Raja Shivaji? Know Here As Maratha History Comes Alive In Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

The legacy of the Maratha empire will come alive on the big screens on May 1 in Raja Shivaji. The historical action drama is written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh and he also stars in it in the titular role. From Vidya Balan to Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan to Genelia Deshmukh, prominent Bollywood stars play pivotal roles in Raja Shivaji. Here's detailing the main cast of the movie and the real-life characters they essay in it.

Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Riteish plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire, in Raja Shivaji. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is considered one of the most revered and valorous warriors in human history. For years, Maharaj and his descendants foiled the plans of invading Mughals, who wanted to seize control over Deccan India.

Riteish as Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Abhishek Bachchan as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He continued his father's legacy by standing up against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, depicts Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story beautifully.

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Abhishek Bachchan as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is said to have married as many as 8 times to strengthen political alliances. His first wife was Maharani Saibai, essayed by Genelia, Riteish's wife, in Raja Shivaji. Saibai and Raje's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj took over the reign of the Maratha empire after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Genelia plays Maharani Saibai, wife of Shivaji Raje, in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Vidya Balan as Badi Begum

Vidya Balan portrays the influential Bijapuri queen Badi Begum in Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming historical film Raja Shivaji. The film explores the conflict between her husband, Adil Shah (Amol Gupte) and Shivaji Raje. It is said that as the queen regent of the Bijapur Sultanate, she sent Afzal Khan to defeat Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Badi Begum pitted Afzal Khan against Shivaji Raje | Image: X

Amol Gupte as Adil Shah

Adil Shah, the husband of Badi Begum, was the seventh sultan of Bijapur. After he fell ill and his son Ali Adil Shah II was declared the ruler of Bijapur, Badi Begum became the de-facto ruler of the sultanate.

Amol Gupte as Adil Shah in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan

Afzal Khan was a general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate in the Deccan of India. The Bijapur government sent Afzal Khan to subjugate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Raja Shivaji centres around the battle between Afzal Khan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sanjay Dutt plays an army general in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale

Sachin essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's father Shahaji Raje Bhosale in Raja Shivaji.

Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Bhagyashree as Jijabai

Jijabai was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bhagyashree essays this role in Raja Shivaji. Her scenes will primarily feature a younger version of Shivaji, played by Riteish's son Rahyl. Bhagyashree as Jijabai will also share the screen alongside Riteish as Shivaji Raje.

Bhagyashree as Jijabai aka Jijau in Raja Shivaji | Image: X

Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan

Fardeen Khan essays the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Raja Shivaji.

Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan in Raja Shivaji | Image: X