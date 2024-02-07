Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Ambajipeta Marriage Band Box Office: Film Earns Almost Double Its Budget In Opening Weekend

Ambajipeta Marriage Band is reportedly made on a budget of ₹5 crores by debutant director Dushyanth Katikaneni. The film release on February 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ambajipeta Marriage Band, which hit the theaters on February 2 has earned over ₹8 crores worldwide. The film has witnessed several houseful shows in multiple areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Good word of mouth has worked wonders for the low-budget, less-promoted film.

How much did the Suhas starrer earn at the box office?

Ambajipeta Marriage Band, directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikaneni, stars Suhas (Known for Colour Photo and HIT: The Second Case), Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, and Goparaju Ramana in the lead roles. The film was made on a reported budget of ₹5 crores and earned ₹8.06 crores in just three days of its release, with ₹4.35 crores collection alone in India.

According to a report in Aakashavaani, the makers of Ambajipeta Marriage Band sold over 100k tickets. It is also declared as the audience favourite of the week. The Suhas starrer recorded the highest footfall on Sunday after its release on Friday.

Actor Suhas took to his social media to share the news. Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, "#AmbajipetaMarriageBand has a spectacular Sunday at the box office. Incremental growth at the ticket windows with the total three days gross of 8.06 CRORES"

What more do we know about the Ambajipeta Marriage Band?

The story unfolds in the quaint village of Ambajipeta in the East Godavari district and revolves around twins raised by a salon owner. Growing up, Malli (Suhas) becomes a skilled barber in a mariage band and Padma (Sharanya Pradeep) a teacher, who faces rumours of an alleged relationship with Venkat Babu.

Tensions rise when Venkata, a businessman becomes entangled in a complex web of love and expectations. What happens next is the rest of the story.

