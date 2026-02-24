Amitabh Bachchan-Kamal Haasan Commence Kalki Part 2 Shoot, Fans Enquire About Deepika Padukone's Replacement

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is one of the most anticipated movies. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first part of the sci-fi was fronted by Prabhas and hit the big screens pan-India in June 2024. Following the massive success of the first part, the film ran into controversy.

Despite receiving massive praise for the film, Deepika Padukone backed out of the movie's sequel. This came after her very publicised departure from Spirit. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to share the photos from the set of the film's sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan commences shoot for Kalki Part 2

On February 24, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog on Tumblr to share with his fans that he has begun shooting for Kalki Part 2 in Hyderabad. He made the revelation after apologising for not making his weekly appearance at Jalsa. He wrote, “but apologies .. work first .. rest later.” On reuniting with Kamal Haasan on the set, Big B continued, “and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar. Kalki 2 began the work, and shall ever cherish the love and affection of the anticipated presence on the Sunday. But hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday.”

Along with the post, the actor shared a series of BTS photos from the movie set. He could be seen dressed up as his character in the sci-fi movie. The photos are now viral on social media.



