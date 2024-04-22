Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, among others is all set to hit the big screens this year. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the character teaser of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, the immortal archer and Lord Shiva devotee. While social media has been abuzz about his de-aged look, it has been reported that the actor is walking home with a whopping remuneration for Kalki 2898 AD.

How much did Amitabh Bachchan charge for Kalki 2898 AD?

As per a report by greatandhra, Kalki 898 AD is made on a budget of ₹600 crore, making it one of the most expensive films of India. While the Prabhas starrer is made on a massive budget, a significant portion has been allotted to actors' remuneration. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan has charged ₹18 crore for his role as Ashwatthama in the movie.

Makers reveal Amitabh Bachchan's first look as Ashwatthama

On April 21, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the character look of Amitabh Bachchan from the film. The first look features the veteran actor in the role of Ashwathamma, who as per Indian mythology, is believed to be immortal. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Disha Patani. It is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

A clip introducing Bachchan as Ashwatthama was aired on TV channel Star Sports ahead of Sunday evening's IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is. In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduces himself. "Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says. In no time, the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD went viral on social media.

