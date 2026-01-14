Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Naveen Polishetty-Meenakshi Chaudhary Starrer Dubbed 'Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer'

Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: The Naveen Polishetty starrer is one of the many Pongal/Sankranthi releases in the South. Directed by Maari, the comedy drama also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana and Chammak Chandra among others. The film hit the big screens today, January 14, and cinegoers who caught early shows of the movie took to their social media account to share their first response to it.

Is Anaganaga Oka Raju worth the hype?

Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with only some flaws being pointed out. Most X users appreciated the film's dialogue writing, praising the well-timed and well-written jokes. Naveen Polishetty's performance in Anaganaga Oka Raju is getting special applause from cinegoers. Fans of the actor and audience of the movie have dubbed it the perfect ‘Sankranthi’ release, especially at a time when several movies from the South are running in cinemas.

Meenakshi Chaudhary's performance in Anaganaga Oka Raju was also appreciated by X users. Some criticism came the movie's way because of its lengthy runtime. Some netizens also argued that the plotline seemed predictable and the climax could have been executed in a better manner. Despite some criticism, Anaganaga Oka Raju seems to be performing well at the box office. At the time of publishing, the Naveen Polishetty starrer had already amassed a total of ₹ 2.03 Cr at the box office. The film also faces significant competition from Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Prabhas' The Raja Saab.