The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Concludes 1st Weekend On A Disappointing Note

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: While director Maruthi had made big promises to fans regarding Prabhas' The Raja Saab, describing it as a never-seen-before horror fantasy in India, the box office verdict of the film has been disappointing. The first weekend of the movie has concluded and it has managed to just cross the ₹100 crore mark in India. Since reviews of the film are poor and new releases are lined up for Sankranthi, a total wipeout is expected as the film enters its first week.

How much The Raja Saab has collected in India?

Counting paid premieres, the three day biz of Prabhas' movie stands at ₹108.90 crore. If pre-release fan shows had not been organised, then The Raja Saab would not even have minted ₹100 crore in its first weekend in India. Given the poor start at the box office, the film is headed for a disaster status. After Radhe Shyam (2022), this is second Prabhas starrer in the post-pandemic era that has been completely rejected by his fans and will certainly emerge as a flop. Compounding this is the fact that the movie has been made on a whopping budget of ₹400 crore.

The Raja Saab released on January 9 | Image: X

On day 1 in India, The Raja Saab minted ₹63 crore (including paid premieres). The collection declined to ₹26 crore on day 2 and further dipped to ₹20 crore on day 3 (Sunday, January 11).

Film's runtime reduced after criticism

The Raja Saab has not impressed fans with its storyline and performances. Meanwhile, its 3.10 hour runtime is feeling like a "burden" to watchers. After criticism, the film's runtime has been cut down and new prints have been issued in theatres.