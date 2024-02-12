English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Anand Deverakonda Starrer Baby To Re-release Amid Legal Controversy

Baby is adding itself to the list of titles that will be re-releasing on and around Valentines Day. This comes amid the makers being slapped with a lawsuit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Baby
Baby | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of Baby find themselves in the midst of what appears to be legal trouble, almost a year since its initial release. However, the makers still appear optimistic about cashing in on the film's goodwill, keeping in mind the upcoming Valentines Day celebrations. Seeing the same, a re-release date for Baby has been locked.

Baby all set for a re-release


Baby originally released in theatres on July 14 last year. The film went onto become one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year also simultaneously shining the spotlight on the leading trio - Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin. As per a Sacnilk report, the film minted ₹64.12 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹81.05 crores. 

Advertisement


The film, in less than a year since its original release, is now up for a re-release. As per a 123Telugu report, the makers of Baby have locked in the date of the re-release. Baby will be hitting theatres once again on February 14, to commemorate the occasion of Valentines Day.

Advertisement

Baby's re-release comes amid the film's makers facing legal trouble


As per a Pinkvilla report, a complaint has been filed against the makers of Baby at the Raidurg police station in Hyderabad. The plaintiff is short filmmaker and cinematographer Shirin Sriram. The complaint has been filed against director Sai Rajesh and producer Sreenivas Kumar. Sreeram had reportedly narrated a script called Kanna Please to Sai Rajesh, something that came to be renamed Preminchoddu. As per Sreeram, the same script was then narrated by Sai Rajesh to Sreenivas Kumar, without Sreeram's knowledge or permission. 

Advertisement


Separately, a Hindi remake of Baby appears to affirmatively be in the works. The same was confirmed by producer Sreenivas Kumar during a press event for film True Lover. The Hindi remake will reportedly be titled Cult Bomma. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

6 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

9 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

12 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

23 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

29 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

35 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    9 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement