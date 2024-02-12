Advertisement

The makers of Baby find themselves in the midst of what appears to be legal trouble, almost a year since its initial release. However, the makers still appear optimistic about cashing in on the film's goodwill, keeping in mind the upcoming Valentines Day celebrations. Seeing the same, a re-release date for Baby has been locked.

Baby all set for a re-release



Baby originally released in theatres on July 14 last year. The film went onto become one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year also simultaneously shining the spotlight on the leading trio - Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin. As per a Sacnilk report, the film minted ₹64.12 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹81.05 crores.

The film, in less than a year since its original release, is now up for a re-release. As per a 123Telugu report, the makers of Baby have locked in the date of the re-release. Baby will be hitting theatres once again on February 14, to commemorate the occasion of Valentines Day.

Baby's re-release comes amid the film's makers facing legal trouble



As per a Pinkvilla report, a complaint has been filed against the makers of Baby at the Raidurg police station in Hyderabad. The plaintiff is short filmmaker and cinematographer Shirin Sriram. The complaint has been filed against director Sai Rajesh and producer Sreenivas Kumar. Sreeram had reportedly narrated a script called Kanna Please to Sai Rajesh, something that came to be renamed Preminchoddu. As per Sreeram, the same script was then narrated by Sai Rajesh to Sreenivas Kumar, without Sreeram's knowledge or permission.

Separately, a Hindi remake of Baby appears to affirmatively be in the works. The same was confirmed by producer Sreenivas Kumar during a press event for film True Lover. The Hindi remake will reportedly be titled Cult Bomma.

