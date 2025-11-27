Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Pothineni Starrer Mints Under ₹5 Crore

Andhra King Taluka Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Pothineni, Upendra and Bhagyashri Borse feature in the action comedy Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. The movie released on November 27 and has been getting good reviews. Many have even called it Ram Pothineni's "comeback movie", pegging Andhra King Taluka not only as a potential box office winner but a critically hit film.

Andhra King Taluka starts off good at the box office

Andhra King Taluka minted ₹4.25 crore in India on day 1. The movie released in Telugu and Kannada. With a decent enough opening under its belt now, Andhra King Taluka will look to gross over ₹25 crore in its extended opening weekend. Since the reviews are good, that will benefit it greatly. Another factor that could help the film to commercially scale is the absence of any notable releases this weekend.

Andhra King Taluka is dirercted by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla | Image: X

What is the story of Andhra King Taluka?

The movie is set in 2002. It opens with Surya (Upendra), hailed as Andhra King by his fans, beginning his 100th film after nine consecutive flops. The shoot comes to a halt due to financial problems and the team needs another ₹3 crore to complete it. No one steps forward to help. To Surya’s surprise, the required amount appears in his account.

Surya learns that the money he desperately needed was sent by Sagar (Ram Pothineni), a devoted fan from Godapalli Lanka, a lesser known village in Andhra Pradesh that lacks basic facilities like electricity and transport. Who is Sagar? Why does he look up to Surya so intensely? All these questions and more find answers in Andhra King Taluka.