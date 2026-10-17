Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran To Tie The Knot In November, Maran Family Invites CM Revanth Reddy For Reception

Congratulations are in order! Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran are getting married. Maran's parents have put an official stamp on their rumoured relationship by visiting Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence to invite him to the wedding. Photos and the wedding invitation from their meeting are going viral online.

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander's reception invite

Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran visited Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him and his family to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The official handle of Telangana CMO posted the photos and video along with a note, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."

Not just this, MK Stalin, who is a relative of the Maran family, himself has penned an invitation for Kavya and Anirudh's wedding. The invite reads, "Greetings. I cordially invite you and your family to attend the wedding reception of Kavya Kalanithi Maran—my beloved granddaughter, great-granddaughter of the legendary 'Muthamizh Arignar' Kalaignar, granddaughter of Mallika and Murasoli Maran, and the dear daughter of Kaveri and Kalanithi Maran—with Anirudh Ravichander, the dear son of Lakshmi and Ravichander. The event will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the ITC Grand Chola, located on Anna Salai, Chennai. I earnestly request your presence to bless the newlyweds. With warm regards, MK Stalin."

Earlier, it was reported that they would be jetting off to Greece for an intimate wedding ceremony. Followed by a star-studded reception in Chennai on November 21. The couple is yet to announce their wedding date.

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The reports about the couple's wedding first began in 2025, but they remained tight-lipped and dismissed all the rumours.