Netflix Crashes Briefly After Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Premiere, Users Report NSES-500 Error

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1: The finale season of the much-watched science fiction show premiered this morning globally on Netflix. Fans of the show around the world altered their schedules to binge-watch the episodes as soon as they premiere. However, several users reported a massive outage in the streaming platform.



For users in the United States, Netflix services were down for almost an hour, as per reports. Users who were streaming the show took to social media to complain of frozen screens and the app crashing midway. Downdetector logged over 8,000 reports in the USA, suggesting reports. The disruptions were faced by users in India, too. Downdetector confirmed a Netflix outage in India in the early hours of Thursday morning.

For the unversed, Netflix skipped its usual 12:30 pm IST drop for Stranger Things Season 5. To align with the global release of the show, it premiered at 6:30 am IST on November 27. This coincided with the US prime-time launch.

In an email response to Reuters, Netflix said, “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.” While for some users the screens froze mid-play and the app crashed after playing the show, others were prompted with a ‘NSES-500 error’. The message along the error read, 'Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request'. The global streaming platform is yet to take public cognisance of the outage.



Netflix has ranked Stranger Things as its third-most popular English-language series globally. The platform has previously faced outages during major events, including the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing bout and the live-streamed reality show Love is Blind.



