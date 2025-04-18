Arjun S/O Vyajayanthi X Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Starrer Reminds Netizens Of Jr NTR's Janatha Garage

Arjun S/O Vyajayanthi starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in lead role has finally released in cinemas today, ie, on April 18. Soon, after watching the actioner, netizens flooded the social media to give their verdict on film.

Netizens reaction to Arjun S/O Vyajayanthi

The much-hyped film has been loved by audience for the action scenes and also the performance by Kalyan Ram. However, it remained netizens of Jr NTR’s 2016 starrer Janatha Garage. One user wrote, “Just done with first half of #ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi Usual Formula or just an extended Janata Garage concept. Works fine in places. Visuals and Music are decent though songs didn’t catch on. Camera work is patchy, doesn’t look great with actors close up shots. Good to see Vijayashanthi in cop role after long time even though it’s for short screen time. Let’s see how the second half goes.P.S: Watching it on an empty theatre. Just show for me”.

Another user wrote, “Blockbuster reports for overseas Plus: points, Best emotional, mass action, Peak climax, Excellent bgm score, Kalyanram come back”.

“1st half done.Pretty Avg 1st half. Poor Bgm and Screenply. Interval block also very ordinary. Vijayashanthi looking very odd in some scenes. Only positive thing vijayshanti entrance fight sequence. #ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi”, wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, “#ArjunSonofVyjayanthi – First Half: A routine commercial setup with decent action but predictable storytelling. Ajaneesh’s BGM works in parts, but the songs fall flat. Waiting for the second half.”

All about Arjun S/O Vyajayanthi

Arjun S/O Vyajayanthi, is a Telugu-language action movie, helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri, stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Saiee Manjrekar, Vijayashanti, Arjun Rampal, Srikanth, Sundip Ved and Charan Raj among others.